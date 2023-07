The 15th GTI Expo and the 5th China Water Park and Outdoor Amusement Equipment Expo will be held at the China Import and Export Fair from Sept. 11-13 in Guangzhou.

The event combines amusement sectors like video games, virtual reality, large-scale amusement equipment and water park equipment. Organizers say more than 600 exhibitors can be expected.

Click here to register for GTI Expo. You can also visit www.gtiexpo.com/tw/cnen for additional information.