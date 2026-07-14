GrowthPro Group’s Peer Talk Tomorrow

Tomorrow, July 16, at 1 p.m. Central time, industry veteran Beth Standlee will host her Open Forum Peer Talk webinar, “giving operators the opportunity to ask questions, share challenges, and learn from peers facing similar issues in sales, operations, staffing, leadership and guest experience.” (Click here to register.)

GrowthPro Group will also host a Birthday Sales Essentials webinar on Aug. 13, hosted by Genevieve Sullivan, and another Peer Talk on Sept. 17 with Denise Killian.

“Our industry has always been strongest when operators come together to share ideas and learn from one another,” said GrowthPro Group CEO Candi Kelley. “These events are designed to provide practical takeaways, meaningful conversations and actionable strategies that operators can put to work immediately.”

To see all the company’s upcoming events, visit www.thegrowthprogroup.com/events.

GrowthPro Group said its Peer Talk series is made possible through the support and participation of industry-leading partners including Embed, Semnox, ROLLER, Betson, Party Center Software, A&A Global Industries and Shaffer Distributing.