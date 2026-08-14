GrowthPro Group Welcomes New Summer Partnerships

The GrowthPro Group’s TrainerTainment brand has been busy helping bowling alleys and entertainment centers with training and coaching programs this summer.

They’ve worked with Tenpins & More, Metro Nashville, Alley Cats Entertainment, Shenaniganz (Rockwall), Let’s Roll Bowling HQ, Launch Family Entertainment (Lansing) and Great River Bowl.

“Summer is when our clients are at their busiest, which makes it the best time to invest in their people,” said Beth Standlee, founder of TrainerTainment. “The teams doing the work right now are the ones who will outperform in Q4 and beyond. We are grateful to welcome each of these partners into the TrainerTainment family.”

To learn more about their work, visit www.thegrowthprogroup.com.