GrowthPro Group Transforms Palmyra Bowling Center

The GrowthPro Group recently spotlighted their work at Palmyra Bowling Center in Pennsylvania.

Like many FECs, Palmyra Bowling Center had a strong team and loyal guests, but leadership gaps, inconsistent systems and reactive day-to-day operations that were making long-term growth difficult, GrowthPro Group explained. Through the company’s ExecPro coaching framework, that began to change.

“Many FEC operators are working incredibly hard, but without structure and alignment, growth becomes difficult to sustain,” said GrowthPro Group CEO Candi Kelley. “Palmyra was willing to lean in, build stronger systems, improve accountability and focus on leadership development. That commitment made a huge difference.”

GrowthPro Group reported that since going through their program, Palmyra Bowling “experienced sustained year-over-year growth, stronger operational alignment and increased leadership confidence across departments.”

Click here to read the full case study and visit www.thegrowthprogroup.com to learn more.