GrowthPro Group to Host Roundtable Session

In partnership with ROLLER and Intercard, GrowthPro Group will soon bring together a small group of local operators in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for an interactive roundtable session.

Called “Turning Guest Moments Into 5-Star Momentum,” the event will be led by the company’s Sonya Terry on May 26 at 3 p.m. (with a happy hour to follow) at Round1 Bowling & Arcade in Grapevine, Texas.

“You’ll hear real stories from operators in your market, see a venue in action, and leave with practical ideas you can put to work right away,” GrowthPro Group said. “No sales pitch. No theory-heavy slides. Just thoughtful conversation, shared experiences, and actionable takeaways.”

To join the in-person peer discussion, click here.