Grove Theater Takes Over Old Space at Florida Mall

Grove Theater, Bistro & Entertainment, a 2-story, 85,000-sq.-ft. location in a former shopping mall space, opened in mid-February in Pasco County, Fla.

According to 83 Degrees, the new entertainment hub features 12 themed theaters playing all new releases, an upscale restaurant, a sushi bar, a Side Splitters comedy club, a massive 40-plus-game arcade and more.

“We call it the movie theater of the future because there is nothing like it in the country,” said Matheus Gold, the VP of operations. Located north of Tampa in Wesley Chapel, the venue was once a Cobb Theater and Cinebistro.

Led by developer/landlord Mark Gold and Mishorim Gold Properties, the space was renovated to create an open lobby and area for upscale dining. Learn more at www.groveshopping.com.