Greg Keevil Passes On

RePlay recently got the sad news that Greg Keevil, an industry veteran who most recently worked for Amusements Plus in sales, unexpectedly died in late November.

According to his obituary, Keevil was born in Indianapolis and lived in Auburn, N.Y., where he enjoyed playing tennis, traveling and taking the occasional trip to a local casino. “He was the life of every party and will be sadly missed but forever remembered as charismatic, fun-loving and caring by all who got to know him.”

He is survived by his wife Gina Lamannis, a brother Chris (Lori) Keevil, a nephew Brian (Leanna) Keevil, two nieces, Liz (Thomas) Marro and Jillian (Josh) Martin, a great niece and several great nephews, as well as his mother-in-law Rose Lamannis and sister-in-law, Tammy (Tim) Reilly, nieces Kayla and Brianna O’Hora and several other relatives and friends.

Rest in peace.