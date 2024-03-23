Greg Bacorn Joins FEG, Barron Games Shutting Down

Family Entertainment Group has announced that Greg Bacorn has joined the company as an account executive. He told RePlay that Barron Games, the company he founded, will remain open until the end of May, so operators should get their parts orders in now.

“I’m very proud to be a part of the FEG family,” he added. Bacorn has a wealth of experience in the industry. His company was the U.S. distributor for the Birdly VR experience, which previously earned the AMOA Innovator Award.

In his new role, Bacorn will “spearhead efforts to research and identify strategic partnerships within the resort, amusement park, water park and tourist destination segments to support the expansion of FEG’s outsourced revenue share business.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Gregory Bacorn to our team,” said Ray Smith, vice president of business development for FEG. “His experience and proven track record make him the ideal candidate to help drive our strategic partnership initiatives and support our continued growth.”