Greene Bowlodrome Celebrates 75 Years

Open since 1948, the Greene Bowlodrome in Greene, N.Y., just had a 75th anniversary party earlier in October.

According to WIVT/WBGH, it still operates with “the same six lanes, paper and pen scoring and old-fashioned mechanical pin-setting machines.” The venue is home to the combined Greene and Oxford bowling team and hosts birthday parties, monthly tournaments and leagues every night from September to March.

Sean Miller became the fifth owner of the business in 2010 with the help of his parents Byron and Marcia. When he bought it, he installed an outdoor patio where competitive horseshoes and an occasional cornhole tournament are now played.