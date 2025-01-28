Greek-Born NBA Star Creating Sports FEC

Giannis Antetokounmpo is reportedly invested in a new sports entertainment complex at the Village Shopping & More mall in his old neighborhood in Athens, Greece, in collaboration with Premia Properties.

“I am investing with my family and in collaboration with Elias Georgiadis in the area of Athens where my siblings and I spent our childhood,” the NBA player explained. “This is one of the most important investments we have made in Greece so far.”

A tenant anchor at the complex is currently Village Cinema. The existing entertainment center will be upgraded into the sports FEC the developers have in mind.