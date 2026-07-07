Gravity Expands Pixel Floor Portfolio

The British leisure group Gravity recently added 10 Pixel Floors to their venues across the U.K. They’ve been a Pixel Games customer since 2024.

“We see Gravity’s decision to invest in our systems once again as a strong vote of confidence,” said Pixel Games founder and CEO Philipp Hacker. “I am particularly pleased to see how the concept has developed since the very first installation at Gravity MAX Westfield Stratford. Watching a single venue grow into a multi-site rollout confirms both the success of our collaboration and the potential of interactive movement-based gaming within the leisure industry.”

The various Gravity brands have attractions all across the family and social entertainment spheres. To learn more about them, visit www.gravity-global.com; for Pixel Games, go to www.pxl-games.com.