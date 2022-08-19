Grand Prix Tampa Closes After 43 Years

Home to “more than 15 acres of fun,” Grand Prix Tampa permanently closed Aug. 1 after more than four decades of providing go-karting and mini-golf to the community. The site will be redeveloped as an apartment complex, according to WTSP.

The venue, which also had an arcade, billiards and batting cages, will be developed by Christian Yepes. His family’s business bought the property when another deal fell through last year; he said it was the original property owners who decided to sell for redevelopment.

“I have many fun memories there,” Yepes said of Grand Prix Tampa. “I still have my Malibu Grand Prix driver’s license from when I was 12.”

The current plan for the site calls for 11 three-story buildings – close to 300 apartment units.