Grand Opening Set for Fourth Dimension Fun

Fourth Dimension Fun Center in Frederick, Md., has set Dec. 28 as their grand opening date. Despite pandemic-induced delays and presumed restrictions in the months ahead, general manager and co-owner Brian Holzberger told the Frederick News-Post they’re looking forward to welcoming guests.

The indoor entertainment center will feature an arcade, laser tag, bowling, billiards, escape rooms and more. The 37,000-sq.-ft. space will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity due to Covid restrictions and will also not hold events for the time being.

“I’m relieved and stressed at the same time,” Holzberger said about getting ready to open. “I’m happy that we’re done with the construction phase, but very concerned as to what the future will hold with us getting through Covid and getting our name out into the public.”

Visit www.4dfun.com for more information or give their Facebook page a like.