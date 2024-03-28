Gracious Ohio Lady Has Gone to Rest

Mary Jo Shaffer, wife of Steve Shaffer (CEO of the Columbus-based dealership), died Wednesday, March 20. She was 81 years of age and was married to Steve for 58 of those years.

Mary Jo was well known to numerous industry people in Ohio as well as elsewhere in the broad Shaffer business sphere as a gracious lady and a devoted family matriarch whose sons Andy and Scott have scored success stories in coin-op. She also leaves daughters-in-law Julie and Michele and grandchildren Drew, David, Macy and Edie.

Family advises that she was a huge Cincinnati Reds fan who would often play their games on the radio while working on her garden. In years past, she volunteered as Den Mother for her sons’ lacrosse team in Upper Arlington.

The Shaffer family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 11 at Schoedinger Northwest Funeral Home located at 1740 Zollinger Road in Upper Arlington. A Memorial Service will take place at 10 a.m. the following day at their Trinity United Methodist Church, 1581 Cambridge Blvd., Columbus.

In lieu of flowers, mourners may make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Assn., 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH 43315 or to the Methodist church mentioned above. May she rest in God’s peace.