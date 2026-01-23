Goodbye to the Penny

The U.S. Mint ended production for the 1-cent coin in November and Lucky Strike Entertainment just gave it a proper sendoff on Jan. 25, Axios reported.
The Lucky Strike brands, including AMF, Bowlero and Boomers locations, had a 1-day “Penny Retirement Party” in which patrons could buy two games of bowling and get the third for just a penny.
“The idea is to celebrate this cultural moment with two American staples: spare change and bowling,” the company said.
At Boomers, Castle Park and Visalia Adventure Park, guests who purchased an Unlimited Attractions Pass could also buy a 16 oz. ICEE for a penny.