Golf Zone Increases Revenue with Power Tee

The Golf Zone Family Fun Center in Jacksonville, Florida, says it has increased its revenue more than 50%, which they attribute to the installation of Power Tee automated teeing bays at their driving range.

“We have had a very positive experience with Power Tee, and we’ve found that they greatly improve the experience for our guests,” said Steve Dimarco, managing director of The Golf Zone Family Fun Center.

They now have 42 Power Tee bays, having expanded with two separate installations in just one year due to the success. The fun center also offers go-kart racing, an 18-hole mini-golf course and party and event spaces.

To learn more, visit www.golfzoneproshop.com and www.powertee.com.