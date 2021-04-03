Golf-Themed Entertainment Heading to Former Spy Museum

Drive Shack will open Puttery, a “competitive socializing and entertainment golf experience,” in the former International Spy Museum in Washington, D.C.

According to the Washington Business Journal, the company has signed a lease for about 20,000 sq. ft. of space. Puttery is a new offering for Drive Shack, which currently operates indoor-outdoor driving-range style venues in Florida, North Carolina and Virginia.

“2021 will be an instrumental year in our company growth story and we’re excited to initiate the next phase of expansion with our entrance into Washington, D.C.,” said Hana Khouri, president and CEO of Drive Shack. “We believe Penn Quarter will be a choice destination and the Puttery concept will resonate with the local Washington, D.C. social-seekers.”

Learn more at www.driveshack.com.