City officials in Bettendorf, Iowa, recently broke ground on Iron Tee Golf, which will open sometime in 2023 with its 58 climate-controlled golf bays and other entertainment.

According to WQAD, the venue also features an arcade, which will also have the immersive Hyperdeck VR platform, mini-golf and a bar-restaurant.

The facility marks “phase two” of the TBK Bank Sports Complex development. The project will cost in the ballpark of $50 million.