Goldfinger Promotes “Skinless Touch” Tech

With the “importance of keeping surfaces safe” at the forefront of everyone’s mind right now, Goldfinger is touting its infrared touch screens, which remove the need for direct skin contact.

Distributed by Betson Imperial Parts & Service, the companies say Goldfinger screens make end users “feel safe using kiosks, monitors, slot machines ATMS and more,” as they’re able to use them with gloves, a stylus or pen.

“There is a lot of uncertainty right now for equipment manufacturers that typically require the use of skin-to-screen contact,” said Daniel Hartmann, president and CEO of Goldfinger Monitors. “Goldfinger monitors can be used with a gloved finger, stylus or pen, and can give both manufacturers and end users a reason to feel safe.”

The company has been producing infrared touch screen displays for a decade. Aside from not having to bare-hand touch the monitors, they can be easily wiped down with any recommended cleaning solution without worrying about damage. Learn more at www.goldfingermonitors.com and www.betsonparts.com.