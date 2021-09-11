Goldfinger Monitors Gives Back to Vietnamese Community

Goldfinger Monitors recently shifted production of its monitors to Vietnam, where the company says it’s been “received with open arms.” Now they’re working to give back – starting with stepping up to support the community with food donations.

“We view our factories as an extension of the company and true partners in our production process,” said CEO Daniel Hartmann. “I’ve personally overseen the production at our Vietnam factory and have seen first-hand some of the issues facing the local community. I knew it was important to give back because we can help.”

The Goldfinger team has been able to support more than 700 households with 10 tons of rice, eight tons of vegetables, 1,500 canned goods and more.