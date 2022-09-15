Goldfinger, Betson Host Sales Summit

Goldfinger Monitors recently concluded its annual Sales Summit in John’s Island, S.C. The Goldfinger and Betson teams enjoyed a packed agenda that included educational sessions, networking and motivational speakers. (Betson has been the exclusive Goldfinger distributor since 2017.)

The event included a tour of the Goldfinger facility, roundtable discussions about the current market, new product unveilings, Q&A sessions with the engineering team, trade show plans and more.

“Our mission for the last 13 years has been ‘people first’ and continues by devoting talent and technology to creating superior products and services coupled with a focus on using innovation to make them the market leader,” said Jason Bodnar, chief technical officer of Goldfinger.

“The Goldfinger Sales Summit exceeded our expectations this year,” added Richard Zayas-Bazan, president of Betson Imperial Parts and Service. “After meeting virtually the last couple of years, it was invaluable to have the whole team together again to realign our future goals.”

Call them at 714-228-5788 to learn more.