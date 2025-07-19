Golden Tee World Champs Runs Vegas Tournament

The 2025 Golden Tee World Championships ran from July 17-20 at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. Nearly $200,000 in total prizes were awarded and two world champions were crowned – one in the Mobile division and another in the Arcade division. (Visit www.goldentee.com/live to see the results.)

“We are thrilled to partner once again with Palms Casino Resort for what promises to be the biggest weekend of Golden Tee we’ve ever seen,” said Adam Kramer, resident of Incredible Technologies’ amusement division, ahead of the event. “As one of the original esports, we aim to build upon the strong foundation that has fueled the game’s enduring popularity.”

Added Laura De La Cruz, vice president of marketing at Palms Casino Resort: Following last year’s success, we’re proud to welcome this exciting esports competition back to Las Vegas. With an enticing prize pool and even more thrilling action, we look forward to delivering an unforgettable experience for both participants and fans.”