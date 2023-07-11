Golden Tee World Championship Coming This Weekend to Vegas

The Golden Tee World Championship will return to Downtown Las Vegas this weekend from July 14-16. Incredible Technologies will have more than $150,000 in prizes for players.

The photo below is of 2022 world champion Paul Luna, who bested a field of 96 competitors last March. This year, the Golden Tee LIVE action will stream all weekend on YouTube, Facebook and Twitch starting at 5 p.m. Pacific time on July 14 and at 11 a.m. July 15-16.

The tourney will be held at Notoriety, a live performance venue on the famous Fremont Street. Learn more at www.itsgames.com.