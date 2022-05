Updates are now “out in the wild” for Golden Tee PGA TOUR 2022, reports the game maker Incredible Technologies. Meanwhile, updates for Golden Tee LIVE 2022 will ship out from IT starting May 31.

According to the company, by June 1, updated GT LIVE games will start hitting games on location. Four brand-new courses will be available at the launch with additional content coming over the next 10 months.

Learn more at www.itsgames.com.