Golden Tee PGA TOUR Updates Available Now

Incredible Technologies has announced the launch of its 2023-2024 Golden Tee PGA TOUR software. For the first time ever, the company said operators can download and install the update directly to their PGA TOUR cabinets through the Operator Services website or through the cabinet’s Operator Adjustables.

USB drives were also sent to operators who prefer the in-person method of updating. The Golden Tee PGA TOUR games will receive 10 courses in this year’s update, adding up to nearly 110 total courses. The update also includes Target Rush, the new 60-second game mode that lets players shoot at targets for points.

“Players of all skill levels got their hands on Target Rush at our World Championship earlier in July,” said Kevin Lindsay, marketing manager at Incredible Technologies. “Players could not get enough of this new rapid-fire addition. We’re very excited for more users to get their hands on this game mode.”

The update also includes new ways to get right into the action, like Quick and Custom Check modes. New clubs will also be available for the first time in five years.

Operators who currently own Golden Tee PGA TOUR or Golden Tee LIVE games are encouraged to contact their IT sales manager to secure their installs:

Don Grivetti (senior director of sales and Midwest sales manager) can be reached at 847-366-0917; Sabrina Mokuahi-Reyes (Western sales manager) can be reached at 847-366-0916; and Steve Mortensen (Eastern sales manager) can be reached at 480-272-6464.