Golden Tee PGA TOUR 2027 Update Coming Soon

The 2027 edition of Golden Tee PGA TOUR will be arriving in late September, said Incredible Technologies.

“Our team put the full force of its creative energies into this,” said Adam Kramer, president of IT’s amusement division. “For the first time in six years, we had the luxury of focusing on one content update with the sunsetting of Golden Tee LIVE underway. We have taken full advantage of this moment.”

The company says there’s new entertainment, new courses and new ways to play as the game approaches its 40th anniversary.

The popular “Vegas” feature on their Silver Strike Bowling machines will now be in Golden Tee with Vegas Golf (in Casual and Online play modes).

There are also five new original Golden Tee courses, two new mastered courses and three new re-teed courses. Learn more about these and other game highlights at amusement.itsgames.com.

The game officially releases Sept. 28; early access is Sept. 21.