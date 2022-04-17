Golden Tee Modems Impacted by T-Mobile

T-Mobile recently took Sprint modems offline, which Incredible Technologies said is affecting some Golden Tee, Silver Strike and PowerPutt games, meaning operators are losing out on revenue.

IT says operators can hardwire any of their games into the location’s router via ethernet or Golden Tee 2020 games or newer can use one of a few specific wifi dongles to connect their games using wifi. The company’s customer service team is available to help get your games back online. Just call 847-870-7027.

Operators can see games that have not connected to ITNET in the last 24 hours by clicking on the “View Cabinet Issues” link on the homepage.