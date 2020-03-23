Golden Tee Mobile Qualifying Kicks Off

Qualifying for the 2020 Golden Tee Mobile World Championship is happening now on Apple and Android devices. The free-to-play mobile golf game made its debut last fall and features a campaign mode, contests and head-to-head play.

This year marks the debut of the World Championship Qualifier, which will be featured across eight separate events. The eight players who ultimately qualify will then have the chance to compete for more than $15,000 in front of a live audience at The Orleans Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on June 13. The main arcade championship is also scheduled to take place this June.

“Competition is at the heart of the Golden Tee franchise, and we are thrilled to carry this forward with our mobile version,” said Golden Tee Mobile project manager John Noble. “We’re also excited to introduce a completely new way to play that has zero cost to enter.” Full details about the events can be found at www.goldentee.com.

Also, in light of having virtually no sports to cover at the moment, ESPN has been showcasing past sporting events and sports-related events like the 2019 Golden Tee World Championship. It was aired on Sunday, March 22.