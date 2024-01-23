Golden Tee Championships This Summer in Las Vegas

Incredible Technologies will take their annual Golden Tee World Championship events once again to Las Vegas this summer. The company will be celebrating the game’s 35th anniversary at the tournament, which will be held June 27-30 at the Palms Casino Resort.

Qualifying for the arcade and mobile tournaments is currently underway. The GT Mobile field will have 24 players, while the arcade field will have 96 participants, IT said. Across both events, Incredible Technologies will award more than $200,000 in prizes.

“While the two games are very different, this weekend is a celebration of the Golden Tee brand and its cultural impact over the last 35 years,” said head of amusement marketing Kevin Lindsay. “Given the sheer talent expected in both fields, we anticipate these players to put on quite a show.”

