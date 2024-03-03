Golden Tee Championship Offering $160K June 27-30

Incredible Technologies has announced that for the 35th anniversary of the golf game, this year’s Golden Tee World Championship will offer the largest prize pool in the game’s history – a whopping $160,000. The event will be held June 27-30 at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

“This tournament has served as more than a method to crown a champion,” said Adam Kramer, president of the Amusement Division at Incredible Technologies. “It’s been synonymous with the game’s popularity and longevity along with the rise of esports as a whole. We want to honor the game and its loyal fans every way we can.”

The championship field will have 96 players in total competing for that prize pool, each of whom is guaranteed at least $500 and a “one-of-a-kind experience unparalleled in the competitive world of Golden Tee,” said head of amusement marketing Kevin Lindsay, who added: “We’re also working on some surprises behind the scenes to elevate both the game’s 35th anniversary and this event to unprecedented heights.”

Learn more at www.livewire.itsgames.com.