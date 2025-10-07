Golden Tee 2026 Tourney Dates Set

Incredible Technologies recently announced that the Golden Tee World Championship will return to Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas next June 11-14.

“We are thrilled to be back at The Palms for another year,” said Adam Kramer, president of Incredible Technologies’ amusement division. “The feedback we’ve gotten from our players and the support we’ve received is truly sensational. Our collective goal is to take this partnership and weekend to an entirely different level.”

The event brings the world’s best Golden Tee Golf players for four days of competition that includes a prize pool of more than $170,000. The top prize of $30,000 this year went to Clint Grover of Illinois.

Qualifying for the World Championship will be unveiled soon, the company reports.

A full rundown on that and more will be available at www.goldentee.com.