Golden Tee 2026 Offers More Than Ever

The Golden Tee PGA TOUR 2026 software update is shaping up to be the “most robust and exciting” release in the 40-year history of Incredible Technologies, the company said in a press release announcing the new features.

“As we proudly celebrate 40 years of innovation, this milestone update blends the nostalgia of competition and camaraderie with bold new ideas that continue to push Golden Tee forward,” they said. “With all-new courses, fresh game modes and meaningful in-game and postgame enhancements, this is more than just an update – it’s an opportunity to re-energize your player base and increase the earnings in your cashbox.”

Full details on each of the additions is coming soon, but here’s a bit of what operators and players can expect:

RUN IT League Software

The launch of IT’s custom league software RUN IT has been multiple years in the making. The company says it will allow both operators and players to create and manage their own leagues, using a plethora of customization options. “It’s the deepest, most ambitious feature Golden Tee has ever produced.”

There’s also a reimagined Skins mode, new in-game shot types, postgame highlights, new local and worldwide leaderboards, five new original courses and more. Additional details will be published in the September issue of RePlay.

In the meantime, learn more at livewire.itsgames.com/news?tags=Golden+Tee+PGA+TOUR+2026.