Golden Tee 2026 Coming Sept. 29

Incredible Technologies recently announced that the Golden Tee 2026 software update will be available to operators nationwide beginning Monday, Sept. 29. The update will give locations and players instant access to all new courses and exclusive features on launch day.

The company also noted that shipments of Golden Tee LIVE 2026 will ship from their Vernon Hills, Illinois, warehouse that same day. “The 2026 update marks the 20th and final update for the Golden Tee LIVE platform, which first debuted in 2005 and has fueled the competitive trackball golf with real-time competition for two decades,” they stated.

With the game, the company will launch “Run IT” league software, which will “provide operators and players with a powerful new tool to create and manage their Golden Tee ecosystems, offering endless functionality and customization options.”

“We’ve spent more than two years planning, building and adjusting a tool that we believe will change the way Golden Tee is consumed,” said Adam Kramer, president of Incredible Technologies’ amusement division. “Competition is at the core of this game’s remarkable staying power, and this feature taps into that more than anything we’ve created in decades.”