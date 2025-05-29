Golden State Pinball Festival Runs in Lodi

Pinball enthusiasts from all over California showed up to the Golden State Pinball Festival from May 16-18 at the Lodi Grape Festival grounds to play on some 300 machines, reported the Stockton Record.

The event featured various pinball tournaments, pinball art, merchandise and more. The 100% volunteer-supported festival also benefited the Northern California Pinball Association, a non-profit that helps local youth charities.

Next year’s event will be held May 15-17. Learn more at www.goldenstatepinball.org.