Golden Axe to Open in Lock Haven, PA

Lock Haven, Pa., has a new family-owned and operated axe throwing facility called The Golden Axe, set to have a grand opening on Oct. 7.

According to The Express, the facility will offer seven axe throwing lanes, cornhole, darts, billiards and Jenga, as well as three 75” TVs.

“Axe throwing is something people are really interested in, but we’re not just axe throwing,” explained co-owner Travis Moyer. “We have cornhole, darts, pool – I love shooting darts and playing pool. It’s something I’ve liked since I was a kid and we always play cornhole at family functions.” He owns the business along with fellow Moyers Beth, Mason and Brooklyn.

They held a soft opening from Sept. 23-24 and can be reached at www.thegoldenaxelh.com.