Gold Medal Releases ReadyServe Jr.

Gold Medal Products Co. has launched ReadyServe Jr., a compact, self-serve popcorn dispenser designed to help operators minimize labor and maximize convenience. 

The company says the heated cabinet features a built-in crisping system that holds up to 20 gallons of popped popcorn.  

Popcorn can be easily loaded, they say, through a top-access dome and kept warm and fresh until served. It has a simple push-button so customers can serve themselves quickly. Click here to learn more or visit www.gmpopcorn.com 

