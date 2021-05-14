Gold Medal Offering Contactless Concessions

Gold Medal Products Co., with a 90-year history in the concessions industry, is paving the way for contactless concessions by introducing the latest addition to their self-serve popcorn machine line with ReadyPop Jr.

The company says the machine “combines the power of an 8-oz. popper with the convenience of a self-serve dispenser in one compact unit,” adding, “Operators can pop multiple batches then hold the popcorn in the warmed cabinet until it is dispensed. Customers will enjoy filling their cups or bags with fresh popcorn at the push of a button. This popper/dispenser makes self-serve popcorn accessible for nearly any location.”

Gold Medal president Adam Browning said: “It allows vendors to provide both a grab-and-go snack and a fresh experience at the same time. Guests will enjoy the novelty of dispensing their own popcorn while operators will appreciate the ease of use. ReadyPop Jr. is a great fit for the needs of today’s marketplace.” Learn more at www.gmpopcorn.com/contactless-popcorn-machines.