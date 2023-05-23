Gold Medal Launches Cashless Popcorn Vending

Gold Medal, the concession equipment supplier, recently launched their Ready Series of cashless popcorn vending machines, which feature self-serve dispensers.

There are three models available in the Ready Series cashless lineup, including ReadyPop Cashless, which holds up to 20 gallons of popcorn; the ReadyServe One Cashless, which holds up to 40 gallons on popcorn and comes with a warming cabinet; and the ReadyServe Cashless, which has a large warming cabinet holding up to 75 gallons of popcorn.

“The benefits of the Ready Series cashless models are practical across venues,” said Adam Browning, Gold Medal president. “It reduces lines, saves on labor, increases customer satisfaction and gives guests an experience they can’t find at competitors.”

Learn more about the line at www.gmpopcorn.com/readyseries or call 800-543-0862.