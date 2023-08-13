Going Down Swinging: Vegas to Get “Mini” Golf

Swingers Las Vegas, with its 40,000 sq. ft. inside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, will be anything but mini-golf. Dubbed “crazy golf,” the adults-only concept (already with locations in London, Washington, D.C. and New York) will have five golf courses, a carnival-like setting and cocktails delivered by caddy, according to Eater.

The company reportedly raised $50 million for what will be their flagship location when it debuts next spring (a location in Dubai is also due around that time).

Swingers will join the slew of arcade bars, axe throwing venues and other facilities in Vegas that have been springing up lately.