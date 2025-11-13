GoFundMe for Josh Derrick

Josh Derrick of Speedy’s Fast Track recently lost his home in a devastating fire, our friends over at FECFIN shared. A GoFundMe has been set up to help his family get back on their feet.

“Josh and Jenny, their 17-year-old son, their 7-year-old daughter, and both Josh and Jenny’s mothers all lived together in their home,” the GoFundMe said. While everyone made it out, the loss destroyed everything they owned.

“While insurance will help with some of the recovery costs, it takes time and won’t come close to covering everything they’ll need to replace, from clothing, furniture, appliances, household essentials, and so much more.

“Josh and Jenny are the kind of people who always show up for others – family, friends, and community alike. Now it’s our turn to show up for them.”