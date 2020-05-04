Trending
RePlay Magazine
You are at:»»Go-Kart Track Back: Texas Biz at 25% Capacity

Go-Kart Track Back: Texas Biz at 25% Capacity

0
By on INSTANT REPLAY

Outlaw Pass, an FEC in Victoria, Texas, reopened Friday, May 1, at 25 percent capacity – one of the conditions Gov. Greg Abbott placed on businesses allowed to open in the state during “Phase One” of resuming normal operations.

Under that stipulation, the entertainment center’s go-kart track, mini-golf course and arcade were much quieter than usual, said co-owner Julie Mize. Other coronavirus-related changes, according to the Victoria Advocate, include all employees wearing face masks and gloves, hand sanitizer available throughout the facility and a staff member completely dedicated to disinfecting arcade games and other surfaces.

The indoor-outdoor center is operating under reduced hours currently, and without its kitchen or climbing wall open. Learn more about the business at www.outlawpass.com.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.