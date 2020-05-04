Go-Kart Track Back: Texas Biz at 25% Capacity

Outlaw Pass, an FEC in Victoria, Texas, reopened Friday, May 1, at 25 percent capacity – one of the conditions Gov. Greg Abbott placed on businesses allowed to open in the state during “Phase One” of resuming normal operations.

Under that stipulation, the entertainment center’s go-kart track, mini-golf course and arcade were much quieter than usual, said co-owner Julie Mize. Other coronavirus-related changes, according to the Victoria Advocate, include all employees wearing face masks and gloves, hand sanitizer available throughout the facility and a staff member completely dedicated to disinfecting arcade games and other surfaces.

The indoor-outdoor center is operating under reduced hours currently, and without its kitchen or climbing wall open. Learn more about the business at www.outlawpass.com.