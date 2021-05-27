Glow Golf Hawaii Opening at Mall

Glow Golf Hawaii at the Pearlridge Center in Honolulu will open soon, according to KHON. The indoor mini-golf course is glow-in-the-dark and features interactive holes with artwork to compliment it, says owner Keo Akina.

“It’s a very unique experience,” Akina said. “There is something different about it and it’s really challenging.” One of the holes features an obstacle that opposing players can move in your way, making it great for competition.

The business will be open in the beginning of June. For more information, visit www.pearlridgeonline.com/stores/glow-golf.