Glitch Bar & Games Room in Kitsilano, a Vancouver, Canada, neighborhood, will be closing the doors on Oct. 26, reports Daily Hive.

However, the owners say they’re on the hunt for a new location to bring “Glitch 2.0” to their patrons. In a post on Instagram, they said the new rent rates in the existing location were “simply unsustainable.”

No word yet on when that Glitch 2.0 might be heading to Vancouver. Hopefully sooner than later!