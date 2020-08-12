Glacier Lanes Bowling Center Closes in Washington State

Everett, Washington’s Glacier Lanes – co-owned by brothers Steve and Larry Miller – recently announced they’re closing down the business.

According to HeraldNet, they cited lack of income caused by the coronavirus-related closure, ongoing expenses and uncertainty over when the state mandate might be lifted. Washington is one of a handful of states not allowing bowling centers to reopen.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we have to call it quits after 63 years serving the public,” the Millers wrote on Facebook. “The Covid-19 pandemic claimed perhaps one of the icons of entertainment in Snohomish County,” they wrote, also outlining how they’d remodeled to comply with safety and sanitation guidelines while holding out hope for a reopening date that hasn’t come. Bowling alleys must now wait for Phase 4 of the state’s reopening plan, but are unclear when that will be.

