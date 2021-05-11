Gizmo’s Arcade & Eatery Opening in Astoria, Oregon

Arc Arcade, which had been vacant since 2017, is reopening in June as the retro-themed Gizmo’s Arcade & Eatery in Astoria, Ore.

According to the Daily Astorian, the business – owned by Andrea and Galen McDermed – will have an old-school arcade vibe, operating on tokens and offering prizes out of small plastic capsules. They have 25 pinball machines and arcade cabinets, including multicade machines and classics like NBA Jam, The Simpsons and Mortal Kombat.