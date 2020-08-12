Trending
Germans Still Prefer Cash Amid Pandemic

By on INSTANT REPLAY

NPR says German citizens far and away prefer to buy goods and services with cash rather than cards. Fully 75% of normal transactions are done with cash, according to the news service, and one of the reasons for this cultural anachronism is the nation’s spotted history with money – specifically, their historic bouts with inflation.

During the late 1920s, for instance, the oft-touted (but probably exaggerated) example was the lady who had to use a wheelbarrow to take enough bank notes to the bakery to score a loaf of bread.

Nevertheless, their culture is pretty much an upside-down version of ours in the U.S., where credit and debit cards rule the retail roost. Gratefully, Americans use more than enough bank notes of our own to support a healthy ATM business. And remember that Germans are blessed with one and two Euro coins to use, so if you have a sack of those in your pocket weighing you down, you might feel compelled to get rid of some to buy a beer and pretzel (but maybe not a Benz).

A cashier of a DIY works behind a glass protection as a preventive measure against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Munich, Germany, Thursday, March 19, 2020. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

