Germans Still Prefer Cash Amid Pandemic

NPR says German citizens far and away prefer to buy goods and services with cash rather than cards. Fully 75% of normal transactions are done with cash, according to the news service, and one of the reasons for this cultural anachronism is the nation’s spotted history with money – specifically, their historic bouts with inflation.

During the late 1920s, for instance, the oft-touted (but probably exaggerated) example was the lady who had to use a wheelbarrow to take enough bank notes to the bakery to score a loaf of bread.

Nevertheless, their culture is pretty much an upside-down version of ours in the U.S., where credit and debit cards rule the retail roost. Gratefully, Americans use more than enough bank notes of our own to support a healthy ATM business. And remember that Germans are blessed with one and two Euro coins to use, so if you have a sack of those in your pocket weighing you down, you might feel compelled to get rid of some to buy a beer and pretzel (but maybe not a Benz).