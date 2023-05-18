Georgia Roller Rink Closes After 42 Years

An Albany, Ga., institution – Stardust 2 Skate Centers – closed April 16 after being in operation since 1981. The nearest rink is now some 40 miles away in Moultrie, Ga.

WALB reported that many in the community were sad to see it go. “My five grandchildren go to the skating rink. It’s bad news – bad news for the children,” William Bennett said of the closure.

Albany’s All American Fun Park is one of the town’s only remaining source of indoor entertainment. They have bowling, mini-golf, go-karts and more.