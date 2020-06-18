Georgia Entertainment Center Opening With Semnox System

The Complex, a sports and entertainment park in Buford, Ga., is ready to open on June 26. They’ve incorporated Parafait Venue Management Solutions from Semnox to have “one comprehensive payment, access control and Gamification platform that will allow the guests to enjoy the experience that much more.”

Semnox says the venue has more than 30 different sports, games and activities all under one roof – from basketball and baseball to archery, cricket and even snowboarding.

Semnox’s RFID tap-to-play debit card system, wristband dispensing self-service kiosk, food and beverage solution and Parafait cloud-based management and reporting are also implemented at The Complex.

According to Ryan Kim, The Complex’s CEO: “You will experience the same excitement of various sports under one roof with a unique atmosphere for the first time ever at The Complex – Sports & Entertainment. We are committed to continuous development, updating, and evolving of various sports activities.” Added Bepin Jose, president of Semnox Americas: “Ryan and team have created a totally unique game changing entertainment concept at The Complex and we are fortunate to be able to participate as a technology solutions partner.”

Learn more at www.thecomplexsports.com and www.semnox.com.