Georgia Arcade Competitors Go Online Amidst Closure

Reboot Retrocade and Bar in Macon, Ga., is closed due to the coronavirus, but its competitive gamers are not deterred. Kirkland Dent, who organizes arcade game tournaments for the bar featuring games like Tekken 7, Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter, is currently taking the gameplay online, according to WMAZ.

“Already I’ve reached out to some of the tournament organizers in the state about the idea of maybe doing a regional, if not local (online) tournament,” he said. While the retro arcade bar is home to many of Central Georgia’s competitive gamers, Dent is hoping the temporary switch to online tournaments will connect players from around the state.

Learn more about the arcade bar, and keep tabs on when it reopens, at www.rebootmacon.com.