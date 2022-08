On VR expert Bob Cooney’s latest episode of “The Being Virtual Show,” he spoke with a fellow industry expert, George Smith of FEG, who he says is the “earliest adopter of VR.” Click here to watch the conversation.

The duo spoke about all aspects of operating VR games in family entertainment centers and arcades, as well as Smith’s history in the industry.

